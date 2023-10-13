Salman Khan says Tiger can take on an army of people with his bare hands

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is gearing up for his upcoming action film ‘Tiger 3’, has shared that his titular character of spy can take on an army of people with his bare hands.

The trailer of the film, which belongs to Bollywood spy-universe, is set to be unveiled on October 16 and will be dropped through an unseen image of Salman’s Tiger.

Salman said that the action of the film will be ‘raw, realistic yet spectacular’ and the new image sets the tone for what to expect from the trailer - Tiger will be on the hunt to destroy his nemesis with brute force.

Elaborating on the same, Salman said: “The action in ‘Tiger 3’ is raw, realistic yet spectacular. It is simply out of the world. What I love about the Tiger franchise is that the hero is presented as the larger-than-life Hindi film hero who can take on an army of people with his bare hands. He is ok to shed blood and still keep standing till everyone around him is finished.”

He continued: “The heroism (of Tiger) is in him taking the challenge head on and not back down just as a real-life tiger would do when he hunts his prey. My character, Tiger, will never retreat from a fight. He will never give up till he is breathing and he will be the last man standing for his country.”

The internet is in a frenzy with anticipation of the trailer of 'Tiger 3', directed by Maneesh Sharma. This film is set to reveal the next chapter of how Aditya Chopra is shaping the YRF spy universe that has so far delivered a 100 per cent blockbuster result at the box office. The spy universe films so far are ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’, ‘Pathaan’ and now ‘Tiger 3’.

All the films of respective spies will bleed into each other as it was seen earlier this year with Salman’s Tiger making an appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and now SRK’s Pathaan will be seen in a cameo in ‘Tiger 3’.

Salman added: “I like how Tiger has been presented on the big screen by YRF and that’s what has caught the fancy of the audience. They like to see Tiger in action because they know they will get to see some of the most gritty and coolest action sequences ever. I hope they love the trailer of Tiger 3 because it has some mad moments of outrageous action that people have seen to date.”

‘Tiger 3’ is set to release this Diwali.

