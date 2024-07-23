No black mark on me, says JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna after release in unnatural sex case

Bengaluru, July 23 (IANS) Suraj Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and JD(S) MLC, was released from Central Prison in Bengaluru where he had been jailed on charges of alleged forceful unnatural sex.

Speaking to reporters after his release on Tuesday, Suraj Revanna stated that the truth cannot be hidden for long.

He emphasised that there was no black mark on him. “We will not run away from politics,” he declared.

“I want to convey two things at this stage. The person, who is being projected as my car driver and personal assistant, is not connected to me. One can cross-check this fact with the police. My car driver is Lokesh. There is no one else. Second, there is no black mark on Revanna (his father, JD(S) MLA, HD Revanna) or myself in Hassan District.

“Personal matters are being brought out, and a conspiracy is being hatched to target our family and take over the affairs in district politics,” he claimed.

He added, “False and baseless allegations are being made. Conspiracies were hatched to finish off my family and me. Hence, the cases were lodged against me.”

“I will come before the media in two days and give clarifications on all matters concerning the case. We will not get scared and run away, and the politics in Hassan will continue in the same manner as it used to,” Suraj stated.

“Since the first day, I have responded positively to the investigations. I have full faith in the judiciary. I would prefer to say the cases against me are conspiracies, and I am hopeful of coming out clean,” he underlined.

When asked who was hatching a conspiracy, Suraj maintained that the media needs to wait a little longer and that he is going nowhere and will answer all the questions.

A special court on Monday granted conditional bail to Suraj.

The case is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Suraj Revanna’s brother, Prajwal Revanna, has been jailed in connection with a sex video case.

Their father HD Revanna, was arrested in a kidnapping case linked to the sex videos and is out on conditional bail.

HD Revanna’s wife, Bhavani Revanna, has also secured bail in a case related to the kidnapping of one of the victims in the sex videos that went viral. Suraj Revanna was arrested on June 23.

