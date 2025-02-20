Nitish Kumar's Pragati Yatra reaches Nalanda

Patna, Feb 20 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached Nalanda district on Thursday as part of his Pragati Yatra to review ongoing development projects.

CM Nitish is expected to inaugurate or lay the foundation stones of more than 300 development projects worth crores of rupees in Nalanda.

He will inaugurate an Extremely Backward Class Residential Girls' School in Sabait Panchayat.

CM Nitish will inspect the renovated pond, social upliftment park, playground, and community building in Nanad village.

He will hand over the cheques to the Jeevika sisters and self-help groups. He will also inspect the stalls of the Jivika sisters and interact with them to learn their problems and suggestions.

CM will take stock of infrastructure, playgrounds, and community buildings in Mahadalit Basti, Nanand.

The district administration has made tight police and administrative security arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit.

With this visit, Nalanda district is expected to receive a major boost in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and tourism.

As part of his Pragati Yatra on Wednesday, CM Nitish visited Rohtas district, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 1,220 development projects worth Rs 1,378 crore.

He had inaugurated the Panchayat Government Building in Malhipur village, Chenari block and inspected the newly constructed community animal shed in Malhipur.

He laid the foundation stone for the Durgavati Eco-Tourism Adventure Hub in Karamchat under the Forest Division Department and inspected leaf plate manufacturing and Mahua-based sweets manufacturing by Adivasi Janjati Vikas Samiti.

CM Nitish integrated the Farming and Utkarsh Biofuel Plant in Ghusiyakhurd, Bikramganj block and reviewed the construction site of the proposed bridge in Bajitpur village, Sanjhauli block.

He distributed cheques to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes to support the underprivileged sections of society.

