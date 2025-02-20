Hrithik Roshan’s Body Double Draws Attention on War 2 Sets: Watch Video

A new video from the sets of War 2 has taken social media by storm, showcasing Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan alongside his body double. The clip, shared by Chitrambhalare, has left fans amazed by the uncanny resemblance between the two, adding to the excitement surrounding the much-anticipated sequel.

In the viral footage, Hrithik and his body double can be seen standing side by side, both dressed in matching outfits—a light green unbuttoned shirt over a white t-shirt, paired with white pants. The duo’s stylish sunglasses and confident demeanor further enhance their action-hero persona, making fans even more eager for the film’s release.

What’s catching everyone’s attention is not just the physical similarity but also the way Hrithik’s body double carries the same charisma and swag as the star himself. This has only intensified anticipation for War 2, where Hrithik will reprise his role as Kabir, the suave yet lethal spy from the YRF Spy Universe.

Adding to the film’s star power, War 2 will also feature South Indian superstar Jr. NTR in a crucial role. Fans are eagerly awaiting the electrifying showdown between these two powerhouse performers on the big screen.

The viral video has already racked up thousands of views, with netizens flooding social media with reactions, praising Hrithik’s look and the remarkable resemblance of his body double. As anticipation continues to build, War 2 is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling sequels in Bollywood.