Rishab Shetty to shoot for the biggest war sequence in 'Kantara: Chapter 1'

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actor Rishab Shetty is set to film the biggest war sequence in "Kantara: Chapter 1."

According to a source close to the production, an epic, action-packed scene will be shot over an extensive period of 45 to 50 days in the rugged mountain region of Karnataka. Rishab will be dedicating considerable time and effort to bring this intense and grand sequence to life. The insider revealed that “Kantara: Chapter 1” features one of the most ambitious war sequences ever filmed.

The sequence is being shot in a remote location with limited facilities, adding an extra layer of authenticity and challenge to the shoot. The team, including Shetty, spent a month living in this isolated area to capture the raw intensity of the sequence, ensuring that every moment will contribute to the grandeur of the film.

The source was quoted as saying, “Hombale Films’ Kantara: Chapter 1 features one of the biggest war sequences ever filmed. Rishab Shetty will be dedicating over 45-50 days to shoot this intense portion in the mountain region of Karnataka, ensuring a grand and immersive cinematic experience. The team shot the sequence at a very remote location with a very basic facilities available around and also lived there for a month.”

The stunning landscapes of Karnataka’s mountains will serve as a dramatic backdrop for the battle.

"Kantara: Chapter 1," set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi, is written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The film serves as a prequel to the 2022 film "Kantara." The movie stars Shetty and Jayaram in the lead roles. Filming for the upcoming actioner began in November 2023, with the first look and teaser released on November 27. Sources reveal that Rishab Shetty will portray a Naga Sadhu with superhuman powers in the film.

"Kantara: Chapter 1" is scheduled for release on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti.

