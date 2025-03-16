Nitin Gadkari stresses need for education in Muslim community, slams caste-based politics

Nagpur, March 16 (IANS) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has underscored the urgent need for education in the Muslim community while speaking out against caste-based politics.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the Central India Group of Institutions in Nagpur on Saturday, he stressed that education is the key to development and progress.

"In our society, the community that needs education the most is the Muslim community," Gadkari said.

He pointed out that, "unfortunately, only a handful of professions have gained prominence within the Muslim community, such as running tea stalls, paan shops, scrap dealing, truck driving, and cleaning."

"If people from our society become engineers, doctors, IAS, and IPS officers, then our society will develop. We may pray in the mosque a hundred times, but if we do not embrace science and technology, what will our future hold?" he asked.

Drawing inspiration from former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, he emphasised, "I believe that a person does not become great by caste, sect, religion, language, or sex, but by qualities. That is why we will not discriminate against anyone based on caste, sect, religion, language, or sex."

"Dr. Kalam became a nuclear scientist. His contributions made his name known not only in India but across the world," he said.

Gadkari also took a firm stance against caste-based politics, stating that he had no interest in pandering to caste leaders for votes.

"I am in politics, and caste leaders often come to meet me. But I am clear -- I will live on my own terms, whether or not I get votes," he asserted.

Recalling a public meeting, he said, "I once told a gathering of 50,000 people, 'Jo karega jaat ki baat, uske kass ke maarunga laat' (I will kick hard anyone who talks about caste)."

The Union Minister highlighted the importance of education, not just for personal benefit but for the progress of society and the nation as a whole.

"Education does not just benefit you and your family. It develops the society and the nation. Knowledge is power, and imbibing this power is your mission," he added.

His remarks come amid ongoing debates on caste and religion in Indian politics, reinforcing his stance on merit-based progress and the transformative power of education.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.