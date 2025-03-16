Spain Holiday Hotspot Struck by Ice Flood After Heavy Rainstorm

Spain's Costa Blanca, a popular holiday destination, was hit by severe weather this week, leaving roads flooded and covered in ice. Hailstorms and heavy rain caused chaos in the town of Santa Pola, where cars were trapped in deep water, and large chunks of ice floated on the streets.

One video showed a car struggling to drive through water that nearly covered its tires. In another clip, the water had drained, but massive sheets of ice remained on the roads and sidewalks. Nearby in Orihuela, a mini-tornado caused even more damage, bringing down trees and tearing tiles off rooftops.

The storm, named Konrad, brought extreme weather to several parts of Spain, including Valencia, Madrid, Catalonia, and Andalusia. The country’s weather agency Aemet issued yellow and amber warnings, forecasting strong winds, heavy rain, snow, and much colder temperatures than usual. Many flights were affected by the storm.

The devastating flash floods last October, which killed over 220 people, also struck the regions of Valencia and Andalusia, areas now facing similar weather challenges. Spain is no stranger to these intense weather events, and locals are still recovering from last year’s disaster.

This week’s storms remind us of how unpredictable the weather can be, causing serious disruptions and damage in parts of Spain.