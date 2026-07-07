Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup Journey Ends After Spain Defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup came to an emotional end after Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match remained goalless for most of the game before Mikel Merino scored a dramatic injury-time winner, sending Spain into the quarter-finals and ending Portugal's World Cup campaign.

Spain Seal Late Victory

The knockout clash was closely contested, with both teams creating chances but struggling to find the breakthrough. Just when the match looked set for extra time, Spain found the winning goal in stoppage time.

Merino, who came off the bench in the second half, finished a quick attacking move to score the only goal of the match and secure Spain's place in the last eight.

Portugal pushed forward in the closing minutes in search of an equaliser, with Bernardo Silva coming close, but Spain held on for the victory.

Emotional Farewell for Ronaldo

After the final whistle, Ronaldo applauded the supporters before leaving the field with tears in his eyes. The defeat marked the end of his remarkable World Cup career.

Speaking after the match, Ronaldo said he was disappointed with the result but had no regrets, adding that he gave everything for his country throughout the tournament.

A Historic World Cup Career

At 41, Ronaldo leaves behind one of the greatest World Cup records in football history. He became the first player to score in six different FIFA World Cups, finishing his World Cup career with 27 appearances and 11 goals.

During the 2026 tournament, he scored three goals and once again played a key role for Portugal.

The Trophy That Stayed Out of Reach

Despite winning numerous titles throughout his career, including five Ballon d'Or awards, the UEFA European Championship in 2016, and two UEFA Nations League titles with Portugal, the FIFA World Cup remained the only major trophy missing from Ronaldo's collection.

Portugal's best World Cup finish during his career came in 2006, when the team reached the semi-finals.

Spain Move Into the Quarter-finals

With the victory, Spain advanced to the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, where they will continue their bid for another world title.

Although Ronaldo's World Cup journey has ended, his achievements over six tournaments have secured his place as one of the greatest players in football history.

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