Need to be careful while speaking: K’taka Home Minister on colleague’s Pahalgam attack remarks

Bengaluru, April 29 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Tuesday that people need to be careful while speaking at this sensitive juncture, in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara, while responding to a question on Minister for Excise R.B. Timmapur's controversial remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack, said, “More analysis into the development of terrorists asking the religion of victims before executing them is not appropriate.”

“If I issue a statement and another person issues a different statement, the subject will lose importance. I feel that we should refrain from giving personal opinions in such matters. We need to be careful while speaking. This concerns the security of the nation,” Parameshwara emphasised.

“I have spoken earlier too. We must address the matter of the Pahalgam attack, rising above party politics and take decisions accordingly. I reiterate, this should go beyond politics. Our cooperation is fully extended to the security measures the Central government will take. The Congress party has officially stated that, on matters of national security, we will stand united,” Parameshwara added.

When asked about Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s comment about no war with Pakistan, he said that the Chief Minister had already clarified the context of his statement and also stated that when war becomes inevitable, it must be fought.

Responding to a question on Congress leaders allegedly showing a soft approach regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, Parameshwara said that no one has sacrificed for the country as much as the Congress party has. “The Congress party has sacrificed immensely for the country. There is no question of backtracking when it comes to the nation's security,” he asserted.

“They (the BJP) are in power at the Centre and will have to make decisions. Those in responsible positions must act accordingly. Our representatives at the all-party meeting have made it clear that such terror acts will not be tolerated,” Parameshwara said.

When asked about the disruption of the Chief Minister’s speech at a convention by BJP workers, he said, “I don’t have complete information. I have seen media reports, but do not have full details on why Chief Minister Siddaramaiah became so upset. I will respond after getting more information.”

“One thing is clear: BJP Mahila Morcha workers entered the convention wearing Congress shawls. They did not disrupt when others were speaking, but disrupted CM Siddaramaiah’s speech. They displayed black flags and raised slogans. We are examining whether there were any lapses by the department. I have asked the ADGP (Law and Order) for a report, and once I receive it, I will comment further,” he added.

On the BJP’s taunt that Congress talks about intelligence failure regarding the Pahalgam attack but failed to prevent BJP workers from disrupting the convention, Parameshwara replied, “The BJP workers entered wearing Congress shawls. If they had come wearing BJP shawls, it would have been clear whether it was an intelligence failure. I don’t understand why the BJP resorted to such tactics. Such confusion could lead to untoward incidents.”

Regarding the honey trap case involving Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, who claimed attempts were made to honey-trap him but later did not provide any evidence and only recorded his statement, Parameshwara said, “After recording the statement, the investigation will proceed further.”

Speaking about the process of sending back Pakistani nationals from Karnataka, Parameshwara said, “The Central government has exempted those holding long-term visas and those who have settled here after marriage. Barring them, all others have been sent back to Pakistan.”

