Assam Board 12th Result 2025: AHSEC Result Date, Time, and How to Check

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has not yet declared the AHSEC HS Result 2025. Even though the date and time of the declaration have not been made public, previous trends indicate that the results will be announced through a press conference. Candidates who have appeared for the Higher Secondary final exam can view their marks on the official websites of AHSEC, such as ahsec.assam.gov.in and results.ahsecexam.in.

Past Trends

In the last few years, AHSEC HS results have been released in May or June. In 2024, results were announced on May 9, with an overall pass percentage of 88.64%. The pass percentage in various streams was as follows:

Arts: 88.24%

Science: 90.29%

Commerce: 88.28%

Vocational: 85.78%

In 2023, results were declared on June 6, with the overall pass percentage of various streams as follows:

Arts: 70.12%

Science: 84.96%

Commerce: 79.57%

How to Check AHSEC HS Result 2025

After the announcement of the results, students can see their results by following these steps:

Go to the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Click on the download link of Assam HS Result 2025.

Enter your login credentials to log in and submit.

See your Class 12 result shown on the screen.

Download the result and preserve a printout of the same for reference.

Result Announcement

The AHSEC HS Result 2025 is to be declared most probably soon. The officials of the board will convene a press conference to make the declaration public, including the streamwise pass percentage, toppers' names, district toppers, and others. Students are requested to keep a close look at the official websites for any updates regarding the declaration of the result.

Preparation for the Result Day

Students may access their results on the announcement day through the official websites. It is advised to keep credentials ready to log in and view results. Students are also able to download and take printouts of their results for future use.

Also read: Punjab Board Result 2025: PSEB 10th, 12th Results Official Date and Time