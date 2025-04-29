Punjab Board Result 2025: PSEB 10th, 12th Results Official Date and Time

Chandigarh: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to announce the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2025. According to a PSEB official, the results are likely to be declared in the first week of May.

Exam Dates:

Class 10: March 10 to April 4, 2025

Class 12: February 19 to April 4, 2025

Thousands of students across Punjab are eagerly awaiting their results, which will be available online once released.

How to Check PSEB 10th, 12th Results 2025:

Students can follow these steps to access their marks:

Visit the official PSEB website: pseb.ac.in

Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results

Enter your roll number and date of birth

View and download your result for future reference

PSEB Results 2024

Class 10:

Appeared: 2,81,098

Passed: 2,73,348

Pass Percentage: 97.24%

Girls: 98.11% | Boys: 96.47%

Class 12:

Appeared: 2,84,452

Passed: 2,64,662

Pass Percentage: 93.04%

Girls: 95.74% | Boys: 90.74%

Students are advised to keep their credentials ready and check the official website regularly for updates. The board is expected to release a formal notification with the exact result date soon.