Punjab Board Result 2025: PSEB 10th, 12th Results Official Date and Time
Chandigarh: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is all set to announce the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2025. According to a PSEB official, the results are likely to be declared in the first week of May.
Exam Dates:
- Class 10: March 10 to April 4, 2025
- Class 12: February 19 to April 4, 2025
Thousands of students across Punjab are eagerly awaiting their results, which will be available online once released.
How to Check PSEB 10th, 12th Results 2025:
Students can follow these steps to access their marks:
- Visit the official PSEB website: pseb.ac.in
- Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results
- Enter your roll number and date of birth
- View and download your result for future reference
PSEB Results 2024
Class 10:
- Appeared: 2,81,098
- Passed: 2,73,348
- Pass Percentage: 97.24%
- Girls: 98.11% | Boys: 96.47%
Class 12:
- Appeared: 2,84,452
- Passed: 2,64,662
- Pass Percentage: 93.04%
- Girls: 95.74% | Boys: 90.74%
Students are advised to keep their credentials ready and check the official website regularly for updates. The board is expected to release a formal notification with the exact result date soon.