28 Degree Celsius OTT Release: Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Actor Naveen Chandra’s romantic thriller 28 Degree Celsius, which released in theatres on April 4, 2025, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film had a short theatrical run of less than four weeks and didn’t perform well at the box office. Its digital release is expected to give it a fresh opportunity to find an audience online.

Directed by Anil Viswanath, the movie features Shalini Vadnikatti in the lead role opposite Naveen Chandra. The supporting cast includes Priyadarshi, Harsha Chemudu, Raja Raveendra, and Deviyani Sharma. The film's music is composed by Shravan Bharadwaj, and it is produced by Veeranjaneya Productions and Riverside Cinemas.

The story follows Karthik, a medical student who falls in love with his classmate Anjali. When Anjali’s family refuses to accept their relationship because Karthik is an orphan, the couple marries against their wishes. Soon after, Anjali begins suffering from a strange health condition—she can only remain stable at exactly 28 degrees Celsius. The situation takes a darker turn when Anjali dies unexpectedly, and Karthik starts experiencing strange things that make him believe Anjali's spirit might be haunting him

28 Degree Celsius blends romance and mystery, and is now streaming on Prime Video.