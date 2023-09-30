NCSC member questions working style of Patna Police in Khusrupur urination case

Patna, Sep 30 (IANS) A team of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) raised question over the working style of Patna Police in the Khusrupur incident, where a Dalit woman was stripped, and brutally beaten, and one of the accused also allegedly urinated in her mouth.

The NCSC team visited the hospital where the victim was admitted, and took her statement. The victim claimed that she was brutalised in a naked stage by the accused.

Dr Anju Bala, the member of National SC ST commission, has issued a notice to Patna DM Dr Chandrashekher Singh and rural SP Syed Imran Masood, to appear before the commission and clarify their stands on the incident.

“Patna Police did not mention about the brutalisation of the victim in a naked stage in the FIR. We met with the victim and she claimed that the accused brutalised and humiliated her in a naked stage. The victim is claiming that she was tortured in a naked stage. She also showed her wounds on the body,” Anju Bala said.

“When the incident happened, Patna Police were not there. So, how could the police be so sure that she was not brutalised in a naked stage. The victim is claiming that she was brutalised in a naked stage and wounds on her body are reflecting the torture she underwent on that night,” Anju Bala said.

"The victim also pointed out that the accused are reaching the hospital and threatening her to change the statement,” Anju Bala added.

Earlier, National Commission for Women and National Human Rights Commission have taken the strong note of Khusrupur incident and served notices to Bihar DGP RS Bhatti and Bihar government to submit action taken report in a time-bound manner.

A Dalit woman of Mosimpur village under Khusrupur police station was kidnapped on September 23 night by a 'Dabang' person Pramod Singh, who took her to his house. As per the claim of the victim, Pramod Singh and his men stripped her clothes and brutally assaulted her in a naked stage. She also claimed that accused's son Anshu Singh had urinated in her mouth. She somehow escaped from the accused's house and reached home. The other relatives alerted the police officers who had rescued the woman from the village.

The victim had borrowed Rs 1500 on the interest from Pramod Singh a few months ago and returned the money with interest. The accused was demanding more interest from her which she denied. As Pramod was harassing and threatening her for a naked parade in public, she lodged a complaint with Khusrupur Police station.

Following her complaint, the cops had asked Pramod Singh to join the probe in the police station. He went to the police station on September 23 for questioning. The accused, after returning home, reached the house of the victim in the night and kidnapped her with the help of his five supporters.

Patna Police so far have arrested only one accused Pramod Singh while five others including his son Ansu Singh are at large.

