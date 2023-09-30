Madhurapudi Gramam Ane Nenu Release Date Locked!

'Madhurapudi Gramam Ane Nenu' is a village-based drama where the village narrates its own story. The film is directed by Kalyan Ram Malli of 'Katti' fame. The film features Siva Kantamaneni in the lead. The music has been composed by Melody Brahma Mani Sharma. Presented by G Rambabu Yadav, it is produced by KS Shankar Rao and R Venkateswara Rao under the banner Light House Cine Magic.

The makers of the movie have announced the official release date. The film will be released in theatres on October 13, 2023.

Producer Venkateswara Rao stated that 'Madhurapudi Gramam Ane Nenu' is a concept-oriented action drama. "We haven’t compromised on anything with regards to the budget. We gave everything to the best of our abilities. The film also completed its censor formalities and is up for a grand theatrical release. The film’s trailer will be out soon," he added.

