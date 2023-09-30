Udit Shukla compares his 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' 'pure evil' role to chameleon

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Television actor Udit Shukla, who currently plays the role of Kiran Sawant, a villain in popular TV show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', says his role is pure evil and compared it to a chameleon.

Udit enjoys playing a negative role.

The actor said: "I always loved essaying negative roles. I played an antagonist many times before in my previous show. But here this time my role is pure evil. I never essayed such a role before. It is a layered, challenging role as my character Kiran is very unpredictable and can do any nonsense, I enjoy the suspense behind will playing."

Udit compared his role with a Chameleon.

"My role in the story is very prominent as he owns the scene whenever he is in the frame. No one are sure about his whereabouts and plans. He is actually just like a Chameleon who changes according to his own convenience."

Udit was last seen in TV show 'Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein' and has also acted in shows like 'Dhhai Kilo Prem', 'Rangrasiya' among others.

Talking about his journey, he called the show a turning point of his career.

The actor said: “I started my acting career in the year 2013 with the TV show, 'Suvreen Guggal' and later acted for many other shows. But I feel after 10 years of experience and learning phase, finally this year I got a good break in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' and it will be the turning point of my career in showbiz.”

Udit said: “I'm thankful to the almighty for the blessings and grateful to the makers for giving me this opportunity. The show is a hit and one among the most loved family dramas on television screens.”

'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' was a loose adaptation of Bengali series 'Kusum Dola'.It formerly starred Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt.

