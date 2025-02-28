Winter School Holidays extended till March 15 in Kargil

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil has declared an extension of winter vacations for all government and private schools up to March 15, 2025, due to unfavourable weather conditions.¹ This was declared by the Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of LAHDC Kargil, Dr. Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, who presided over a meeting to assess the prevailing winter conditions and their effects on educational institutions.

To start with, winter holidays were posted as under:

Classes 1st to 8th: December 5, 2024, through March 5, 2025

Classes 9th to 12th: December 15, 2024, to March 5, 2025

However, given the heavy snowfall and severe cold, the CEC declared the winter vacations for government and private schools to be extended up to March 15, 2025. The move is intended to provide safety and well-being to students and teachers in the face of the region's severe weather conditions. The prolongation of winter holidays will give the teachers and students extra time to adjust to the difficult weather conditions. Stay warm and safe!

