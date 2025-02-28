Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftar Timings and Fasting Guidelines

Ramadan is the holiest month for Muslims around the world. It is a time of fasting, prayer, and reflection. During this month, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset, refraining from eating, drinking, and other restricted activities. The fast begins with Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and ends with Iftar (meal after sunset). In different cities of India, Sehri and Iftar timings vary depending on the sunrise and sunset. It's essential to know the correct timings to follow the fast properly.

What is Sehri?

Sehri, also called Suhoor, is the meal eaten before dawn, marking the start of the fast. This meal provides energy for the entire day of fasting. Muslims wake up early in the morning, eat a light and nutritious meal, and drink plenty of water before the Fajr (dawn) prayer. Sehri must be completed before the call for Fajr to begin the fast properly.

What is Iftar?

Iftar is the meal that breaks the fast at sunset. It is one of the most important aspects of Ramadan. Muslims typically break their fast with dates and water, followed by a wholesome meal. Iftar is marked by the call for Maghrib (evening) prayer. It is often a communal event where families and friends come together to share the meal.

Ramadan 2025: Sehri and Iftar Timings (City-Wise)

Here are the Sehri and Iftar timings for major cities in India during Ramadan 2025:

Mumbai

Sehri: 5:45 AM

Iftar: 6:45 PM

Delhi

Sehri: 5:28 AM

Iftar: 6:23 PM

Chennai

Sehri: 5:19 AM

Iftar: 6:00 PM

Hyderabad

Sehri: 5:32 AM

Iftar: 6:02 PM

Bangalore

Sehri: 5:30 AM

Iftar: 6:14 PM

Kolkata

Sehri: 4:59 AM

Iftar: 5:11 PM

Ramadan 2025: Fasting Rules to Follow

Fasting during Ramadan has a few essential rules that must be followed:

Fasting starts at Sehri (pre-dawn) and ends at Iftar (sunset).

During daylight hours, no eating, drinking, or engaging in sexual activities is allowed.

Who is Exempt from Fasting?

Certain people are exempt from fasting due to health or other reasons:

The sick

Travelers

Women who are menstruating, pregnant, or breastfeeding

Additional Fasting Guidelines

Here are some additional tips to follow while observing Ramadan:

Avoid gossip, lying, arguing, or using offensive language.

Perform the Maghrib prayer immediately after breaking the fast.

Eat healthy and balanced meals to maintain energy levels throughout the day.

Avoid overeating, especially fried foods, carbs, or sweets.

Drink plenty of water during non-fasting hours to stay hydrated.

Permissible Activities While Fasting

While fasting, some activities are allowed, including:

Taking a bath or shower

Using perfume, wearing contact lenses, or using eye drops

Taking injections or having a blood test

Using a miswak (tooth-stick) or toothbrush

Rinsing the mouth or nostrils with water

Sleeping during the daytime

It is important to follow these fasting rules and guidelines to maintain the sanctity of Ramadan.