Winter Holidays 2025: Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, MP School Holiday Updates

As winter intensifies across several parts of India, many states are preparing to announce or implement winter holidays for schools. Falling temperatures, dense fog, and worsening air quality—especially in northern regions—have begun to disrupt regular school schedules. States such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh are either closing schools, modifying class timings, or shifting to online learning.

The combination of harsh cold conditions and rising pollution levels has raised concerns for students’ health, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures ahead of the winter holiday season.

Delhi Schools Shut For Younger Students Due To Severe Pollution

Delhi continues to battle alarming air pollution levels, with the Air Quality Index crossing the 400 mark in several areas, placing it in the “severe” category. In response, GRAP-IV measures have been enforced across the capital.

As part of these emergency steps, schools catering to students from Nursery to Class 5 have been closed until further notice. Teaching for these classes is being conducted entirely online. Meanwhile, students from Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11 are attending classes in a hybrid format, with schools switching between offline and online modes depending on conditions.

Bihar Awaits Winter Holiday Announcement

In Bihar, schools remain operational for now, though no official declaration regarding winter holidays has been issued yet. Based on previous years’ patterns, the winter vacation is usually announced during the final week of December. Meanwhile, several districts have adjusted school timings to help students cope with early morning cold.

Uttar Pradesh Likely To Observe Winter Holidays From December 20

Cold weather is steadily tightening its grip across Uttar Pradesh. As per the academic calendar, schools in the state are expected to observe winter holidays from December 20 to December 31, 2025. If implemented as scheduled, students will return to classrooms only after the New Year holidays.

Madhya Pradesh Winter Holidays Expected From December 23

In Madhya Pradesh, foggy mornings and low temperatures have led to discussions around an early winter break. Reports suggest that winter holidays may begin from December 23, 2025. Notably, PM Shri schools are likely to remain closed for ten consecutive days, from December 23 to January 1, 2026, as part of the winter holiday schedule.

Rajasthan Confirms Extended Winter Break

Several districts in Rajasthan are witnessing a sharp drop in temperatures. As a result, winter holidays in schools are set to begin from December 25 and continue until January 5. During this period, educational institutions across the state will remain fully closed.

Winter Holidays To Bring Relief For Students

With winter holidays approaching in multiple states, students and parents are hoping for relief from the harsh weather conditions. Authorities continue to monitor temperature levels and air quality before finalising holiday schedules. Parents are advised to follow official announcements from school administrations and state education departments before making travel or holiday plans.

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