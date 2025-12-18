Nagarjuna’s Kedi Director Kiran Kumar Dies, Telugu Film Industry in Shock

The Telugu film industry was left stunned on Wednesday, December 17, following the sudden demise of filmmaker Kiran Kumar, best known for directing Nagarjuna’s action thriller Kedi. His passing has sent shockwaves across the industry, especially as he was in the middle of a professional resurgence.

Kiran Kumar had recently drawn appreciation for his acting stint and was gearing up for a return to direction. His latest directorial venture, KJQ – King Jackie Queen, has already completed shooting and is currently in the post-production phase.

Kiran Kumar hailed from Anantapur. He had studied engineering from Pune University. Fascination for filmmaking drove him towards industry. Before stepping into independent direction, Kiran worked as an assistant director to N Shankar, Prakash Kovelamudi and also assisted acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam, gaining valuable experience early in his career. In recent times, he also appeared on screen, most notably portraying a CBI officer in Vijay Antony’s Bhadrakali.

The exact cause of his death has not yet been disclosed. Colleagues and fans have been expressing grief and condolences, remembering him as a passionate filmmaker who balanced both creative ambition and versatility.

The film fraternity mourns the untimely loss of Kiran Kumar, praying for strength to his family and for his soul to rest in peace.