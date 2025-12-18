Dacoit Teaser Released: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur Pair Up for a Crime Thriller

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur team up for the upcoming film “Dacoit,” promoted with the tagline “A Love Story.” The film marks the directorial debut of Shaniel Deo, who previously handled cinematography for Sesh’s acclaimed thrillers “Kshanam” and “Goodachari.” The cast also features Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

Teaser Out Now

The teaser runs entirely against the backdrop of the classic track “Kanne Pettaro.. Kannu Kottaro” from Nagarjuna’s hit movie “Hello Brother.” The final moments draw attention when a young girl asks the protagonist if he is a doctor, and he responds, “I am a thief.” The teaser has generated excitement, with viewers praising its distinct presentation.

Bheems Ceciroleo has scored the music, while Supriya Yarlagadda is backing the project as producer.

“Dacoit” is slated to hit the screens on March 19, arriving as a festive release for Ugadi.