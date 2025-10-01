Who is Ananya Joshi? The Young Indian Woman Who Broke Down After Leaving the US

Ananya Joshi, an Indian woman who had been documenting her months-long job search in the United States, has now left the country after being unable to secure a suitable role.

On September 29, Joshi shared an emotional Instagram video capturing her departure. Fighting back tears, she expressed heartfelt gratitude to the US, calling it her “first home as a financially independent adult.”

“By far the hardest step in this journey. Even though I seemed to have accepted my reality, nothing could have prepared me for this day. America was my first home as a financially independent adult and that will always be a special thing to me. Though short lived, I really appreciate the life you gave me AMERICA, I LOVE YOU,” her caption read.

From Student to Professional

A 2024 graduate of Northwestern University with a master’s degree in Biotechnology, Joshi gained professional experience at a biotech startup through the F-1 Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. However, after a company-wide layoff, she lost her job and began actively searching for new opportunities.

Four months ago, she had posted on LinkedIn:

“I’ve been laid off from my previous role as part of a company-wide downsizing. I’m now looking for my next opportunity… There’s some urgency to this as my STEM OPT clock is ticking, and I need to secure a role within the next month to remain in the US.”

Despite her determined efforts, Joshi was unable to secure a new position before her visa timeline ran out.

A Heartbreaking Departure

In her farewell message, Joshi admitted that leaving the US was far more difficult than she had imagined. The country, she said, had given her not only her first professional home but also invaluable experiences that shaped her early career.

Some of her recent social media updates suggest that she may now be exploring opportunities in Dubai. While many viewers empathised with her struggles and praised her courage, a few critics questioned her choice of flying first class on her return journey.

What is the OPT Program?

The F-1 Optional Practical Training (OPT) program allows international students on F-1 visas to work in the US for up to 12 months in their field of study. For STEM graduates, extensions may be available, but strict timelines often force students to leave if they are unable to secure employment in time.

Joshi’s story has struck a chord with many international students facing similar challenges, highlighting the uncertainty and emotional weight of building a career abroad.