Telangana School Holiday List 2025: Dussehra, Diwali, and More

With the festive season coming up, Telangana students can expect a much-needed break. The October 2025 school holidays are largely based on major festivals and hence give plenty of time for the family to spend quality time with each other.

Dussehra and Diwali Breaks

The Dussehra holidays have already started on September 24, 2025, and will end on October 2, 2025, according to the 2025-26 academic calendar. Further, students will have holidays on October 20-22, 2025, for Diwali and Govardhan Puja festival celebrations.

School Holidays in Telangana in October 2025

October 2: Dussehra (Thursday)

October 21: Diwali (Tuesday)

October 22: Goverdhan Puja (Wednesday)

But another source indicates that the Diwali date could be October 20, 2025. It's always advisable to double-check with the school for precise dates.

Why it is important to verify school calendars

Though this list offers a general idea of the holiday dates that can be expected in schools, the parents and students are recommended to confirm the actual dates with their respective schools. The local schools can follow their own dates, especially for local festivals, and due to any unexpected situation, the schedule of holidays can change.

Telangana's Cultural Significance

Telangana celebrates its distinct cultural heritage in many different festivals, such as Dussehra and Diwali. Such festivals are of great cultural and religious significance, uniting the family and community.

Planning Ahead

With knowledge about the school vacation calendar, families can organize their plans and gain full benefit from their festive vacations. Whether time is spent with family members or attending cultural events, these vacations provide an opportunity to make memories that last a lifetime.

Also read: Dussehra 2025 Wishes, Messages, Greetings, and WhatsApp Status