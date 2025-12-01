Tamil Nadu School Holiday on December 2, 2025 Due to Rain

Tamil Nadu is expecting more rainfall on December 2, 2025, and many parents want to know whether schools will remain open or closed. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain, with a chance of showers in Chennai and nearby districts. Because of this, some areas may declare a school holiday depending on local conditions.

School holidays due to rain in Tamil Nadu are not announced for the whole state. Instead, the district administration decides whether to close schools based on rainfall, flooding, and safety. So, holiday announcements may differ from one district to another.

Latest Weather Updates

Heavy rain and waterlogging were reported on December 1, leading to school closures in Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur.

The storm has weakened into a deep depression, but rain is still expected in many northern coastal districts.

Districts likely to be affected on December 2 include

Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ranipet, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvarur, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Kancheepuram has received an Orange Alert, meaning heavy rain is possible.

Other districts such as Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Ranipet may also declare holidays depending on local conditions.

What Should Parents Do?

Parents and students should:

Check official updates from the district collector.

Follow announcements from schools.

Stay alert for early morning updates on December 2.

Be cautious in areas with waterlogging.

Conclusion

Some districts in Tamil Nadu may declare a school holiday on December 2, 2025, due to rain, while others may remain open. Since the decision is taken district-wise, parents should follow local announcements closely to know the final status for their area.

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