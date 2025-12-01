December 2 School Holiday or not?

So, with the beginning of December, the question that most parents and students want to know is whether December 2, 2025, is a school holiday. Generally, for most parts of India, December 2nd falls like any other working day. No festivals, special occasions, or major national events are scheduled on this date. Schools in most states are expected to function as usual.

However, special conditions also prevail in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra where holidays can be declared due to weather conditions and local elections.

Rain Alert: Tamil Nadu School Holiday on December 2, 2025

According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, on December 2, 2025. For now, several districts have been placed under a yellow alert, indicating possible rain-related disruptions.

Key Points:

Holidays in Tamil Nadu are not statewide, and the district administration declares them district-wise.

Some districts may declare holidays for schools due to rain, while others remain open.

Parents and students should check official updates from district authorities, schools, or local notices.

Light showers are expected in Chennai, but a full statewide closure isn't confirmed.

Since the announcements may be made early in the morning, it is better for the students to stay updated with Tamil Nadu School Holiday 2nd December 2025 Due To Rain through official notifications.

Maharashtra (Pune) – Election Holiday

Schools in Pune, Maharashtra, may remain closed on December 2 for the activities related to the local election.

A holiday may be declared for students if schools are used as polling stations in that particular area.

This is not a state-level holiday but applies only where the election process is carried out or arrangements for polling are made.

States Where Schools are Likely to Open on December 2

Regular working days on December 2 will be observed in most states in India, including:

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Karnataka

Kerala

Gujarat

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Rajasthan

Haryana

Punjab

West Bengal

Delhi

Odisha

Jharkhand

Bihar

Holidays are not expected to be declared in schools in these states, as there are neither weather warnings nor any special events or festivals.

Conclusion

December 2, 2025, is a normal school day for most of the states in India.

Tamil Nadu may declare school holidays based on various decisions by district administrations.

Pune (Maharashtra) may declare a holiday owing to local elections. Parents and students should stay updated on local announcements, especially in rain-affected or election-related regions.

Also read: Samantha-Raj Nidimoru Wedding: Who Is Shhyamali De? Everything About Raj’s Ex-Wife