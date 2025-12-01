From Bank Holidays to LPG Prices: Major Changes From 1 December 2025!

As December begins, a set of financial and routine updates come into effect that may impact households, travellers and banking customers across India. Here is a quick look at the key changes starting this month.

LPG and Fuel Price Revision

Oil marketing companies revise the prices of LPG cylinders at the start of every month based on global crude trends and currency movements. Households using domestic LPG may see a price increase or decrease depending on international benchmarks. Commercial LPG prices may also shift, which can influence restaurant and food service costs. Aviation turbine fuel is also revised on December 1 and any change here can reflect in air ticket prices as the holiday travel season picks up.

Bank Holiday Schedule

December comes with a long list of bank holidays across states. This includes Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays and several regional holidays. Customers planning branch visits or paperwork like loan processing, pension updates or KYC related work should check local schedules in advance to avoid delays.

Loan Rates and RBI’s Policy Outcome

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meets in early December. There is talk that the committee may consider a rate cut. If this happens, borrowers may see lower EMIs in the coming months on home loans, auto loans or personal loans. Even a small reduction in the repo rate can help ease repayment pressure for many families.

Check the updated LPG cylinder price for your area and adjust your monthly household budget accordingly. Plan banking tasks in advance since several branches will remain shut on state specific holidays. Keep an eye on loan related announcements from banks after the RBI meeting. If you are planning air travel in December, be prepared for possible fare adjustments depending on changes in aviation fuel prices.