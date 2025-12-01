December 2 Stock Market Holiday or not?

As investors prepare for the first week of December, many are curious to know whether the stock market will remain open on December 2. The answer is straightforward — December 2 is not a stock market holiday. The day is a regular trading day for both major Indian exchanges:

NSE (National Stock Exchange)

BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange)

There are no festivals, special occasions, or national events scheduled for this date, and therefore no holiday has been declared. Trading will continue as usual in the equity, equity derivatives, currency, and commodities segments during normal market hours.

What to Expect on December 2

Since it is a normal working day:

Pre-open session, regular market hours, and closing session will follow the standard schedule.

All trading, settlement, and clearing operations will run as usual.

Brokers and trading platforms will remain fully functional.

Conclusion

To summarise, December 2 is not a stock market holiday, and all trading activities will operate normally. Investors can plan their trades and market strategies without any disruption.