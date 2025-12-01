Mrunal Thakur Breaks Silence on Dating Rumours With Dhanush and Shreyas Iyer

Mrunal Thakur has finally reacted to the ongoing rumours linking her with actor Dhanush and cricketer Shreyas Iyer. Instead of addressing the chatter through a statement or interview, the actress chose humour to shut it down.

She posted a short video on Instagram where she is seen getting a relaxed head massage from her mother. Along with the clip, she wrote, “They talk, we laugh. Rumours are free PR and I love free stuff.”

Her response reflects how unbothered she is by constant speculation about her personal life. Over the past few weeks, social media had been flooded with claims that she was dating Shreyas Iyer. Similar rumours about her and Dhanush resurfaced after a friendly exchange at a film event and an old Instagram interaction.

None of the concerned individuals have confirmed any relationship, and Mrunal’s playful post makes it clear that she is choosing not to fuel the gossip further. The actress appears focused on her work and seems intent on keeping her personal life private, while also letting her fans know she finds the rumours amusing rather than stressful.