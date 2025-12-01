Hyderabad’s December 2025 Events: Messi Tour, Book Fair, Festivals, Concerts and More

As the year winds down, Hyderabad is gearing up for one of its busiest and most vibrant Decembers yet. From music festivals and lifestyle exhibitions to theatre shows, food carnivals, sports events, and even a visit from football legend Lionel Messi, the city’s cultural calendar is packed with exciting experiences. If you’re planning how to spend this festive month, here is a complete guide curated by Siasat.com to all the major events happening across Hyderabad.

Lifestyle Events and Expos in Hyderabad

The Aangan

Curated by YouTuber Zainab Aly, The Aangan brings a carnival-themed exhibition filled with shopping stalls, food counters, live performances, a Disney parade, and a magical light show.

When : December 12–14

: December 12–14 Where: King’s Palace, Guddimalkapur

King’s Palace, Guddimalkapur Timings: 2 pm to 11 pm

2 pm to 11 pm Entry: Free

Sunday Soul Sante

Known as one of India’s most vibrant flea markets, Sunday Soul Sante combines art, music, food, and shopping. The Christmas-themed December edition will feature 200+ curated stalls, food trucks, live musicians, and interactive family workshops.

When: December 14

December 14 Where : Hitex Exhibition Center, Hitech City

: Hitex Exhibition Center, Hitech City Timings : 11 am to 10 pm

: 11 am to 10 pm Tickets: Rs 200 onwards (BookMyShow)

Gulmohar Expo – Season 33

Organised by influencers Hajera Baquer and Ayesha Baquer, the 33rd season of the Gulmohar Expo returns with festive shopping, food stalls, and entertainment.

When: December 20

December 20 Where: King’s Classic Garden, Guddimalkapur

King’s Classic Garden, Guddimalkapur Timings: 2 pm to 12 am

2 pm to 12 am Entry: Free

Khaane Ka Bazaar

A unique food flea market by The Sale Store featuring Hyderabad’s best kebabs, biryanis, chai, desserts, and festive vibes under the lights.

When : December 24–25

: December 24–25 Where: Public Garden, Nampally

Public Garden, Nampally Entry: Free

Joy Jam – Picnic Rave

A sunset picnic rave designed for adults, offering live DJ performances, creative art zones, picnic mats, board games, life-size activities, aesthetic photo corners, and even a chocolate fountain. The event will also feature a mass balloon release at sunset.

When: December 6

Where: One Golf, Financial District

Timings: 4 pm to 10 pm

Tickets: Rs 849 onwards (Sort My Scene)

Art, Culture and Music

Golconda Fort Festival

Organised by Crraft of Art, the Golconda Fort Festival brings together over 130 artists, including 100+ traditional folk performers from Telangana. Highlights include tribal and folk dance forms and the “Drums of India” concert led by Ustad Fazal Qureshi.

When: December 12

Where: Golconda Fort

Timings: From 12 pm

Entry: Free (Registration required on BookMyShow)

Hyderabad Theatre Festival

The city will witness its first-ever Hyderabad Theatre Festival featuring legendary stage actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Lillete Dubey, and Anupam Kher. Plays include Ismat Apa Ke Naam, Autobiography, and Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai.

When: December 12–14

Where: Shilpakala Vedika

Tickets: Rs 500 onwards (BookMyShow)

Hyderabad International Short Film Festival (HISFF)

A platform celebrating short films from Hyderabad, Telangana, and international filmmakers. The festival includes screenings, panel discussions, and networking sessions.

When: December 19–21

Where: Prasads Multiplex

Tickets: Rs 500 onwards (Official HISFF website)

Candlelight Concert – Tribute to AR Rahman and Arijit Singh

A candlelit musical evening featuring string quartet renditions of AR Rahman’s and Arijit Singh’s popular tracks.

When: December 13

Where: Taramati Baradari

Timings: Tribute to Arijit Singh at 6 pm; Tribute to AR Rahman at 8 pm

Tickets: Rs 1499 onwards (Live Your City)

Hyderabad Book Fair 2025

Hyderabad’s long-running winter book fair returns with hundreds of book stalls, food counters, art and craft stalls, cultural shows, literary discussions, and book launches.

When: December 19–29

Where: NTR Stadium, Lower Tank Bund

Timings: 10 am to 10 pm

Tickets: Rs 50 (At venue)

Sports and Adventure

Indian Supercross Racing League – Hyderabad Round

ISRL is making its Hyderabad debut with high-speed dirt racing and an appearance by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

When: December 5–6

Where: GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium, Gachibowli

FanPark: 2 pm

Race: From 6 pm

Tickets: Rs 500 onwards (BookMyShow)

GOAT Tour – Lionel Messi in Hyderabad

Football fans have a rare chance to see Lionel Messi live. The event includes an exhibition match, youth football clinic, musical tribute, and a felicitation ceremony.

When: December 13

Where: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

Timings: From 7 pm

Tickets: Rs 3250 to Rs 18,000 (District by Zomato)