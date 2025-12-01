IIT Guwahati Releases GATE 2026 CSE Admit Card Date, Exam Schedule, Pattern & Syllabus

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has officially released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 details for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) aspirants. Candidates can now visit the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

to check the important dates, syllabus, and download their admit cards once released.

Below are the key highlights of the GATE 2026 CSE Exam:

GATE 2026 CSE – Key Highlights

Event Name: GATE 2026 CSE

Exam Name: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

Conducting Body: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati

Academic Year: 2026–27

Official Website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Application Portal: GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)

Stream: Engineering

Level: Postgraduate (PG)

Programme: Computer Science and Engineering (CSE)

CSE Exam Date: February 8, 2026

Overall Exam Dates: February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026

Exam Shifts:

CS1: 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM

CS2: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Admit Card Release Date: January 2, 2026

Login Credentials Required:

Enrollment ID

Password

IIT Guwahati GATE 2026 CS Exam Pattern

Exam Duration: 180 minutes (3 hours)

Mode of Exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Total Marks: 100

Number of Sections: 2

General Aptitude – 15 marks

Subject-Specific – 85 marks

Question Distribution:

General Aptitude: 5 × 1-mark + 5 × 2-mark = 15 marks

Subject-Specific: 25 × 1-mark + 30 × 2-mark = 85 marks

GATE 2026 CSE Syllabus

Candidates appearing for the GATE 2026 Computer Science and Engineering exam should focus on the following subjects:

Engineering Mathematics: Discrete mathematics, linear algebra, calculus, probability, and statistics

Digital Logic

Computer Organization and Architecture

Programming and Data Structures

Algorithms

Theory of Computation

Compiler Design

Operating Systems

Databases

Computer Networks

How to Download GATE 2026 CSE Admit Card

Visit the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Click on the GOAPS login link

Enter your Enrollment ID and Password

Download and print the Admit Card for future reference

Note: Candidates are advised to verify all details on the admit card carefully and keep a printed copy for the examination day.