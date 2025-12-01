IIT Guwahati Releases GATE 2026 CSE Admit Card Date, Exam Schedule, Pattern & Syllabus
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has officially released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 details for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) aspirants. Candidates can now visit the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
to check the important dates, syllabus, and download their admit cards once released.
Below are the key highlights of the GATE 2026 CSE Exam:
GATE 2026 CSE – Key Highlights
- Event Name: GATE 2026 CSE
- Exam Name: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)
- Conducting Body: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati
- Academic Year: 2026–27
- Official Website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in
- Application Portal: GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
- Stream: Engineering
- Level: Postgraduate (PG)
- Programme: Computer Science and Engineering (CSE)
- CSE Exam Date: February 8, 2026
- Overall Exam Dates: February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026
Exam Shifts:
- CS1: 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM
- CS2: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM
Admit Card Release Date: January 2, 2026
Login Credentials Required:
- Enrollment ID
- Password
IIT Guwahati GATE 2026 CS Exam Pattern
- Exam Duration: 180 minutes (3 hours)
- Mode of Exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
- Total Marks: 100
- Number of Sections: 2
- General Aptitude – 15 marks
- Subject-Specific – 85 marks
Question Distribution:
- General Aptitude: 5 × 1-mark + 5 × 2-mark = 15 marks
- Subject-Specific: 25 × 1-mark + 30 × 2-mark = 85 marks
GATE 2026 CSE Syllabus
Candidates appearing for the GATE 2026 Computer Science and Engineering exam should focus on the following subjects:
- Engineering Mathematics: Discrete mathematics, linear algebra, calculus, probability, and statistics
- Digital Logic
- Computer Organization and Architecture
- Programming and Data Structures
- Algorithms
- Theory of Computation
- Compiler Design
- Operating Systems
- Databases
- Computer Networks
How to Download GATE 2026 CSE Admit Card
- Visit the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in
- Click on the GOAPS login link
- Enter your Enrollment ID and Password
- Download and print the Admit Card for future reference
Note: Candidates are advised to verify all details on the admit card carefully and keep a printed copy for the examination day.