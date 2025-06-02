Stock Market June 2025 Holidays: Complete List!

As we approach June, investors should know that the stock market will remain closed nine times as a result of usual weekends. There aren't any other mid-week holidays or long breaks this month, but it is necessary to remain updated about the trading calendar to ensure no delay in expectations.

The stock exchange will be shut for nine days during June 2025, but don't panic, it's just the usual weekend holidays. As all the holidays are on Saturdays and Sundays, there won't be any weekend trading holidays as such that will affect trading on weekdays.

No Mid-Week Closures in June

The BSE and NSE stock exchanges will observe their usual weekend off time, with no mid-week surprise holidays or long weekends. The market will remain shut on the following dates in June:

June 1, 2025 (Sunday)

June 7, 2025 (Saturday)

June 8, 2025 (Sunday)

June 14, 2025 (Saturday)

June 15, 2025 (Sunday)

June 21, 2025 (Saturday)

June 22, 2025 (Sunday)

June 28, 2025 (Saturday)

June 29, 2025 (Sunday)

Special Muhurat Trading Session on Diwali

On October 21, a special "Muhurat Trading" session will be held on the occasion of Diwali. The stock exchanges will announce the timing for this special session separately.

Stock Market Timings

Here's a quick rundown of the market timings:

Pre-open session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular trading session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block deal session: 8:45 am - 9:00 am (morning window) and 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm (afternoon window)

Keep yourself updated with the Official Trading Holiday Calendar

In order to have effective portfolio management and stay away from delayed trades, investors are recommended to check periodically the official holiday schedule for trading released by the exchanges. If you stay updated, you can schedule your trades and use your investments to the fullest.

