Stock Market Holidays in April 2025: Check Dates Here

The stock market is set to observe a total of 11 non-trading days in April 2025, comprising three weekday holidays and eight weekend closures. As per the National Stock Exchange (NSE) calendar, trading will remain suspended on April 10 (Mahavir Jayanti), April 14 (Ambedkar Jayanti), and April 18 (Good Friday).

In addition to these public holidays, the market will also be closed on four Saturdays and four Sundays, following its regular weekly schedule. The stock market typically operates on all weekdays, except for Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance.

For traders and investors, it's essential to be aware of the trading schedule and holiday calendar to plan their activities accordingly. Here's an overview of the trading schedule:

Pre-open session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular trading session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session: 8:45 am - 9:00 am (morning window) and 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm (afternoon window)

The stock market will observe a total of 14 trading holidays on weekdays in 2025, according to the NSE calendar. Following April's three weekday closures, the market will remain shut on several occasions, including Maharashtra Day, Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Diwali, among others.

While October 21 is a holiday for Diwali, the market will hold a special 'Muhurat Trading' session that day. Market participants must stay informed about the trading schedule and holiday calendar to ensure smooth operations and minimize disruptions.

