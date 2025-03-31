FY2025-26: Top 5 Tips to Plan Your Finance from April 1st

You should start making plans for your money in the first month of the fiscal year. During the fiscal year FY2025-26, there will be big changes. The tax break in Budget 2025 is now in effect and will have an impact on your funds. It is important to look over your stock portfolio, your financial plans, and your goals again.

Make a plan for how you will pay

The stock market got off to a rough start in 2025. Key measures like the BSE and Nifty50 have dropped 5.5% and 5.3% year-to-date (until March 13), respectively.Anyway, the indices have made a strong comeback since March 15 and erased their losses. As of March 28, the Sensex and Nifty have gone up 4.98 percent and 5.22 percent, respectively. During times of market instability, it's important for people who invest in mutual funds to think about the long term.

If you're expecting a raise in pay, you might want to start a Systemic Investment Plan (SIP) on April 1 or add more money to a current SIP.

Take action on the new tax regime

India's tax system has changed a lot since the 2025 budget. To get people to move from the old system to the new one, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the new system more appealing by giving people more benefits.

People will save more money on taxes with the new system than with the old one. That's why financial planners tell paid workers to invest their money for the long term instead of buying things they don't need.

Repo rates might keep going down.

In February, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.25%. This was the first time in almost five years that the rate had been lowered.People who have home loans tied to the repo will save money because the interest rates will go down.

Take a look at your insurance needs.

Make sure you have enough insurance by reviewing your health and life insurance needs on a daily basis. If you don't already have health insurance, please make sure you get enough. You should also think about things like your age, the medical history of your family, and how much health care costs in your place.

If you have people who count on you, you might want to buy term life insurance. You should also think about adding critical illness and personal accident insurance to your policy.

Save Your Money

You can enjoy life's little joys with your hard-earned cash, but you should be responsible about it. Make a budget, keep an eye on your spending, and find a good mix between having fun now and making sure you have money for the future.

Review the finances often to find any problems or behavior that wasn't supposed to be happening. Keeping your credit score high is important because it can help you get loans with low interest rates.

