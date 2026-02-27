School Holidays: Will Schools Be Closed on March 3 or March 4 for Holi?

As Holi 2026 approaches, parents and students are confused about whether schools will remain closed on March 3 or March 4 this year. According to most academic calendars, Holi – the festival of colours – will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 4, 2026; and that day is expected to be a school holiday in many states.

Holika Dahan, the bonfire ritual that marks the start of Holi festivities, is celebrated on March 3 in some regions, but only March 4 is widely recognised as the official public holiday.

State education departments across India have made different announcements: in Delhi, schools have officially declared a holiday on March 4, with the possibility of an extended break if March 3 is also notified as a holiday.

Meanwhile, in Bihar, both March 3 and March 4 are listed as holidays, offering students a two-day break. Other regions such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab also follow similar state-wise decisions on holidays. Parents are advised to check with their respective school authorities to confirm the exact holiday schedule.