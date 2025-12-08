School Holidays December 2025: Full List of Winter Break Dates Across India

School holidays for Christmas, winter breaks, and festive vacations differ widely across India, especially between northern and southern states. While most states observe Christmas as a national holiday, the duration of winter vacations largely depends on regional weather conditions.

Across the country, Christmas Eve (December 24) and Christmas Day (December 25, 2025) are national school holidays. During this time, many families take short breaks, and in colder regions, these dates often coincide with longer winter vacations. In several northern states, holidays may even extend until New Year’s Eve (December 31).

How Holidays Differ by Region

Northern Indian states experience severe winter conditions, including fog and low temperatures, so they typically have longer winter breaks.

Uttar Pradesh is expected to have a winter vacation from December 20 to December 31, 2025, with schools reopening on January 1, 2026.

PM Shri Schools likely follow a slightly shorter break from December 23, 2025 to January 1, 2026.

Jammu & Kashmir (Winter Zone) has the longest winter closure due to sub-freezing temperatures

Pre-primary holidays may begin as early as November 26, 2025, running until February 28, 2026.

Classes 1 to 8 are expected to have holidays from December 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026.

Classes 9 to 12 may be closed from December 11, 2025 to February 22, 2026.

Haryana schools are anticipated to observe winter holidays from January 1 to January 15, 2026, with some regions starting a few days earlier.

Madhya Pradesh schools are likely to begin winter or Christmas vacations on December 23, 2025, with the break continuing until December 31.

Bihar is expected to announce short winter holidays for younger classes between December 25 and December 31, though extension is possible depending on cold-wave conditions.

In Delhi, only December 25 is guaranteed as a holiday for Christmas, while winter break dates are usually announced closer to the end of December. Similarly, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Chandigarh typically announce their holiday schedules in early January, often aligning with similar weather patterns in the region.

Holiday Pattern in South India

In southern states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, winter vacations are generally shorter. Schools close only for Christmas, as these regions do not experience extreme cold. CBSE and ICSE schools follow national holidays and state board guidelines, so parents are advised to check announcements from their respective institutions.

What Parents Should Keep in Mind

Holiday durations can change, especially in regions affected by dense fog or severe cold. District authorities hold the final decision, and they may extend breaks depending on local weather conditions. Schools often release official notices closer to the holidays, so students and parents should stay updated through school circulars and local education departments.