Saturdays Bank Holidays? 5-Day Workweek Likely in 2026!

A major change could be coming to the banking sector, as banks may reportedly move to a five-day workweek starting in 2026. If implemented, this shift would allow employees to enjoy full weekends holidays while banking services continue seamlessly through digital channels.

Bank staff have long dealt with heavy workloads and extended working hours. Despite the rapid growth of online banking, digital services did not ease the burden—in many cases, employees experienced even greater pressure due to increased responsibilities.

For years, banks followed a six-day work schedule. Initially, all Saturdays were working days. This changed in 2015, when only the second and fourth Saturdays became holidays. Although this adjustment provided some relief, employees continued to face high workloads and limited time off.

Bank unions have consistently pushed for a complete five-day week, requesting that all Saturdays be declared holidays. On 28 July, the Ministry of Finance stated that the proposal is reportedly under examination, raising hopes among employees.

The Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has suggested that banks function from Monday to Friday, with Saturdays and Sundays off. Supporters of the move argue that a two-day weekly break would not affect customer services, thanks to well-established digital banking systems.

Currently, banks operate under the 2015 schedule, remaining open on all Saturdays except the second and fourth. Under the proposed arrangement, every Saturday would become a holiday, bringing banking hours in line with corporate work culture.

Although no official announcement has been made yet, industry experts and union leaders reportedly remain confident about the transition. Employees hope the five-day week will take effect in 2026, marking a significant step toward reducing stress and improving work-life balance.

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