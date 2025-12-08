Telangana Wine Shops to Remain Closed on Dec 10 & 11 for Local Body Polls

In view of the upcoming first phase of Gram Panchayat elections scheduled for December 11, the Telangana Excise Department has announced that wine shops, bars, and restaurants serving alcohol will remain closed across the election-bound areas. Officials confirmed that the restrictions will come into effect from 5 PM, December 10 and will continue until the completion of polling on December 11.

According to excise authorities, the decision has been taken to ensure a peaceful and fair election process. All types of liquor outlets, including wine shops, toddy shops, bars, and clubs, will be prohibited from selling alcohol during this period. The department has issued strict instructions to all license holders to comply with the dry day orders, warning that any violation will attract severe legal action, including cancellation of licenses and fines.

Officials further clarified that these restrictions apply only to the areas where elections are scheduled in the first phase, not statewide. Special enforcement teams have been deployed to monitor illegal transportation or sale of liquor in the restricted zones.

The first phase of the Gram Panchayat elections will be held in 4,236 seats across Telangana. The state government and police departments are working in coordination with election authorities to maintain law and order and ensure smooth conduct of polling.

Authorities have urged citizens to cooperate with the election rules and help maintain a peaceful environment during the polling process.