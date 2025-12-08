Apple Holiday Sale: iPhone 17, MacBook Air, Watch & More Get Big Discounts in India

With the global holiday season underway, Apple has introduced attractive discount offers for Indian customers on a range of devices, including the latest iPhone 17 series, MacBook Air, and several other Apple products. The offers—mostly in the form of instant bank cashback—are now visible on the Apple India website. Although the company hasn’t reduced the official retail prices, buyers can still enjoy meaningful savings through these card-based deals.

Interestingly, older Apple devices are already listed at lower prices on the Apple India store. This is in line with Apple’s usual practice of dropping prices on previous-generation products once new models hit the market. Additionally, shoppers buying an Apple Watch will receive a complimentary three-month subscription to Apple Music. Apple is also offering a free three-month Apple TV+ subscription with eligible purchases made through Apple.in.

MacBook Air and MacBook Pro Discounts

According to Apple’s India website, the 13-inch MacBook Air M4 currently comes with an instant cashback of ₹10,000. Originally priced at ₹99,900, the laptop’s effective cost drops to ₹89,900 when purchased with ICICI, Axis, or American Express cards. A similar ₹10,000 cashback applies to both the

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro M4 models.

14-inch MacBook Pro M4: ₹1,69,900 → ₹1,59,900

16-inch MacBook Pro M4 Pro: ₹2,49,900 → ₹2,39,900

These reductions are automatically applied during checkout, provided the buyer uses an eligible bank card.

However, retail chain Vijay Sales is offering even steeper discounts on select laptops. For example, the MacBook Air M4 (16GB + 256GB version) is priced at ₹91,900 without any conditions. With an additional ₹10,000 discount through SBI or ICICI cards, the price can drop further to ₹81,900—resulting in total savings of ₹18,000. Such added bank discounts, though, are not available for MacBook Pro variants.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 Series Offers

The iPhone 17 series on Apple.in includes an instant cashback of ₹5,000 for customers using eligible bank cards. The standard iPhone 17 is currently unavailable on most major online stores like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales, making Apple’s official website the most dependable place to purchase it. However, Apple is offering only a ₹1,000 card discount on this model for now.

For those looking at the iPhone 17 Pro, the device remains at its launch price of ₹1,34,900, but buyers using ICICI, Axis, or American Express cards can claim a ₹5,000 cashback. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus include a ₹4,000 card discount on Apple’s website, though third-party retailers such as Reliance Digital, Flipkart, and Vijay Sales are providing larger reductions—sometimes as high as ₹9,000.

Apple Watch, AirPods & iPad Deals

Apple’s holiday promotions extend beyond iPhones and MacBooks.

Apple Watch Series 11: ₹4,000 bank cashback

Apple Watch SE 3: ₹2,000 cashback

AirPods Pro 3 / AirPods 4: ₹1,000 cashback

iPad Air (11-inch & 13-inch): ₹4,000 discount

iPad & iPad mini: ₹3,000 cashback

These offers make it an appealing time for anyone planning to upgrade their Apple ecosystem at discounted rates.

Great Time to Compare Prices

While Apple’s official deals are attractive, customers may find even more competitive pricing on select products at third-party stores. With different platforms running their own holiday promotions, comparing prices across retailers could help buyers secure the best value.

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