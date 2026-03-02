School Holiday on March 3, 2026: Will Schools Be Closed for Holi?

Mar 02, 2026, 15:23 IST
- Sakshi Post

As the festival of Holi approaches in 2026, many parents and students are wondering whether schools across India will be closed on March 3, 2026.

Why March 3 Is Important

In 2026, the major Holi celebrations are linked to the Holika Dahan ritual, which falls on the evening of March 3, followed by Rangwali Holi (colour-splashing day) on March 4.

Because Holi is a widely celebrated festival in India, many state governments and school boards announce holiday schedules around these dates.

School Holiday Outlook

  • In most states, March 3, 2026 will be a school holiday due to Holi or related celebrations.
  • Many schools close on March 3 so students can take part in community and family festivities.
  • In some states or regions, schools may also remain closed on March 4 depending on local decisions.

How It Depends on Your Area

  • School holiday decisions are usually made by state education departments, school boards, or individual schools. This means:
  • Cities where Holi celebrations are stronger may grant holidays on March 3.
  • Some schools may give extended breaks from March 2 to March 4.
  • In other places, only March 4 (main Holi day) might be declared a holiday.
  • Parents should always check official school notices, circulars, or announcements from the school principal for exact holiday dates.

What Parents Should Know

  • If your school follows a state board calendar, chances are March 3 will be a holiday for Holi.
  • If your school is private or international, holiday lists may vary and could include only March 4 or additional days as per school policy.
  • Some schools also schedule half-day celebrations or special programs before the festival.

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Tags: 
school holidays
holidays
Holi 2026
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