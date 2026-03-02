School Holiday on March 3, 2026: Will Schools Be Closed for Holi?
As the festival of Holi approaches in 2026, many parents and students are wondering whether schools across India will be closed on March 3, 2026.
Why March 3 Is Important
In 2026, the major Holi celebrations are linked to the Holika Dahan ritual, which falls on the evening of March 3, followed by Rangwali Holi (colour-splashing day) on March 4.
Because Holi is a widely celebrated festival in India, many state governments and school boards announce holiday schedules around these dates.
School Holiday Outlook
- In most states, March 3, 2026 will be a school holiday due to Holi or related celebrations.
- Many schools close on March 3 so students can take part in community and family festivities.
- In some states or regions, schools may also remain closed on March 4 depending on local decisions.
How It Depends on Your Area
- School holiday decisions are usually made by state education departments, school boards, or individual schools. This means:
- Cities where Holi celebrations are stronger may grant holidays on March 3.
- Some schools may give extended breaks from March 2 to March 4.
- In other places, only March 4 (main Holi day) might be declared a holiday.
- Parents should always check official school notices, circulars, or announcements from the school principal for exact holiday dates.
What Parents Should Know
- If your school follows a state board calendar, chances are March 3 will be a holiday for Holi.
- If your school is private or international, holiday lists may vary and could include only March 4 or additional days as per school policy.
- Some schools also schedule half-day celebrations or special programs before the festival.