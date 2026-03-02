Suriya in Vishwanath & Sons: First Look from Venky Atluri

Suriya's previous films didn't turn out well at the box office. Films like Jai Bhim and Aakasam Nee Haddura received widespread critical acclaim and audience appreciation. However, as both were released directly on OTT platforms, Suriya’s theatrical pull was not fully tested. At the same time, some of his commercial entertainers failed to make a mark at the box office, leading to a gradual disconnect with family audiences.

Now, that trend appears to be shifting. Suriya’s upcoming film Viswanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments, is clearly aimed at family audiences. The recently unveiled first-look poster features Suriya holding a small child close to his chest, highlighting a softer and more emotional side of the actor.

The poster indicates that the film will focus more on relationships and family bonding rather than action. The title Viswanath & Sons itself suggests strong emotional undertones. While it remains unclear whether Viswanath refers to Suriya’s character or another key figure in the story, the family-centric theme is evident. Director Venky Atluri has stated that the film will offer a balanced mix of friendship, love, and sentiment in an engaging narrative.

Meanwhile, Suriya’s other project, Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, is also gearing up for release. If both films arrive in close proximity, audiences will get to witness two distinct facets of Suriya — one rooted in emotional family drama and the other potentially offering a contrasting cinematic experience.