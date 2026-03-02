YS Jagan Calls for Safe Evacuation of Telugus Amid Middle East War

YSRCP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged the Central Government to immediately ensure the safe evacuation of migrant workers from Andhra Pradesh currently residing in Gulf countries, in view of the ongoing war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

In a statement addressing the safety of Non-Resident Andhras, Jagan emphasized the need for urgent action and coordination between the Andhra Pradesh Government and the Centre to bring back those stranded abroad. He noted that thousands of people from Andhra Pradesh are employed in various Gulf nations and are now facing uncertainty and security risks due to the escalating conflict.

Jagan pointed out that several migrants are experiencing serious difficulties as airport restrictions and flight cancellations have left many stranded in different locations. He stressed that both the State and Central Governments must take proactive measures and make special arrangements to facilitate their safe return to India.

He further stated that ensuring the safety and secure travel of Andhra Pradesh residents abroad is the responsibility of the State Government. Jagan also called for setting up a dedicated control room and helpline numbers in Andhra Pradesh to provide regular updates to families about their loved ones and offer necessary assistance during this crisis.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, he urged authorities to rise above political considerations and work collectively to protect the lives and well-being of migrant workers during this challenging time.