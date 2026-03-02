Video: Rakasa Teaser - Sangeeth Shobhan's Horror Comedy Impresses

The teaser of Rākāsā has been officially released, giving a powerful glimpse into a mythological world filled with folklore horror, ancient rituals, and supernatural adventure. At the same time, it also includes entertaining comedy. The teaser clearly shows that the film is rooted in tradition but made on a grand scale for theatrical experience.

It begins with a frightening prophecy: "Narakam nunchi sandesham vastundi, inka samayam ledu, mana oori shaapam idi, mana oori talaraata idi," which means a message has come from hell and the village is cursed. This sets the story around a curse that has affected the village for generations. The visuals show an old ritual connected to a sealed fortress wall, hinting at a long-standing tradition that controls the village’s fate. Without revealing much about the story, the opening creates tension through its atmosphere and cultural background.

The teaser then shifts tone when Sangeeth Shobhan arrives in the village on a marriage bus, bringing energy and humor. This creates a contrast between the cheerful moments and the dark setting. Once the fortress gates close behind him, the story moves into a supernatural adventure inside the fortress. The teaser shows fire, a huge demonic figure, and intense confrontations, suggesting a large-scale and mythological story. It balances fear, visual spectacle, and entertainment while keeping the audience curious.

Visually, the teaser uses cool blue tones and fiery orange colors to show the clash between the village’s ancient curse and the chaos it brings. The fortress, rituals, and torch-lit scenes make the world feel realistic and rooted in folklore. The strong cinematography, production design, and VFX show that the film is made as a grand theatrical experience, not just a regular horror movie.

The film stars Sangeeth Shobhan, who gained popularity with MAD and MAD Square, and this film shows him in a new role that combines humor and intensity. Nayan Sarika plays the female lead, while the supporting cast includes Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Tanikella Bharani, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Getup Srinu. The film is written and directed by Manasa Sharma, known for Oka Chinna Family Story and Bench Life, marking her feature film debut. It is produced by Niharika Konidela and Umesh Kumar Bansal under Pink Elephant Pictures and presented by Z Studios. The technical team includes music composer Anudeep Dev, cinematographer Raju Edurolu, and editor Anwar Ali, who together shape the film’s visual and emotional tone.

Watch Rakasa Teaser Here