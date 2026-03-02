Stock Market Holiday on March 3, 2026? Are NSE and BSE Closed for Holi?

Investors and traders should note that the Indian stock markets will be closed on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have listed this day as a trading holiday on account of the Holi festival.

What This Means for Trading

The equity market, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and other segments will not operate on March 3.

There will be no buy or sell orders executed on the trading day.

Traders need to complete any planned trades before the holiday.

Why March 3 is a Holiday

The market holiday is linked to the Hindu festival Holi, which in 2026 has its major observance aligned with March 3 on the official calendar used by exchanges.

Although many parts of the country celebrate Holi (Rangwali Holi) on March 4, the stock exchange holiday is scheduled for March 3 as per the annual holiday calendar released by NSE and BSE.

When Markets Reopen

Stock trading will resume normally on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, with regular market hours (typically 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM).

Other Market Holidays in March 2026

In addition to Holi, the exchanges will also be closed on:

March 26, 2026 — Shri Ram Navami

March 31, 2026 — Shri Mahavir Jayanti

These planned breaks should be considered when planning trades, settlements, or portfolio strategies during the month.