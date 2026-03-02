Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja’s Film Online

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s latest film Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is all set for its digital premiere. After completing its theatrical run, the comedy-drama will start streaming on ZEE5 from March 13, 2026.

The film was released during the Sankranti season and received mixed responses from audiences. While it performed moderately at the box office, fans were eagerly waiting for its OTT release.

Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the movie features Ravi Teja in a fun-filled role. The story revolves around a married man whose life takes unexpected turns due to humorous misunderstandings. The film blends comedy, family emotions, and light drama.

The movie also stars Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi as the female leads. With its digital release, the film is expected to reach a wider audience who missed watching it in theatres.

Subscribers of ZEE5 can stream the movie from March 13.