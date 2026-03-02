BR Naidu Should Be Terminated, Demands YSRCP

Reiterating the demand of the resignation of TTD Chairman after the expose of his videos and pictures in social media, YSRCP has upped the ante and affirmed that the content was not AI generated but was original which was certified by a competent authority.

Speaking to media here on Monday former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy asserted that the video and photos were sent for AI scrutiny and the report said that they were genuine unlike what BR Naidu claimed and his threats would cut no ice as he is caught on the wrong foot and the social media is agog with these obscene pictures and videos.

Chandrababu Naidu has appointed a person with such questionable credentials to the high post of TTD bringing down its image and sanctity.

Displaying the pictures and videos he read out a letter which was written by the woman seen in the pictures. She identified herself a person with long acquaintance and in relationship with BR Naidu who has cheated and insulted her on many counts.

The letter was addressed to Chandrababu Naidu with copy to Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan and urged not to entertain BR Naidu to any high positions as he is a known debaucher and womanizer and the sanctity of TTD would be deteriorated and the damage would be irreparable.

With Chandrababu Naidu ignoring the letter of the lady in distress his intention is very clear and the social media is going wild with videos and pictures and netizens have been commenting and are asking answers as to why he should continue in that sacred post.

In the letter she also mentioned that political adversaries tried to switch sides and expose the matter but being a TDP sympathizer the letter was being written to keep the person away from high posts.

BR Naidu in his media address has spoke in a defiant tone but the letter has exposed his character and a lady, whose daughter is suffering from a serious illness, and has written in clear terms about their relationship and how she was exploited by the person and gave a full exposure of his character shows that he is a misfit to head TTD, he said.

All the allegations levelled by BR Naidu against me and my family is out of frustration and it was he who has thrown out the sacred book of Bhagavad Gita bringing down the image of the holy institution, he said.

Watch BR Naidu Speaking To Media