School Holiday Likely on Dec 17 as Karnataka Mourns the Death of Politician Shamanur Shivashankarappa

As Karnataka prepares to usher in the New Year 2026, the state has been hit by a sudden shock with the demise of senior political leader and veteran statesman Shamanur Shivashankarappa. The 94-year-old leader passed away due to age-related health issues at a private hospital in Bengaluru, plunging the state into mourning.

Shamanur Shivashankarappa was a towering figure in Karnataka politics and a nationally respected leader. He held immense influence within the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, one of the most prominent social groups in the state, and played a key role in leading several community-driven movements over the decades. Known for his ability to rise above party lines, he enjoyed respect and goodwill across the political spectrum.

Following his death, discussions have intensified over the possibility of a holiday for schools and educational institutions across Karnataka. As an immediate mark of respect, Davangere University has announced a holiday for all colleges under its jurisdiction, while several scheduled examinations have also been postponed.

This development has triggered speculation about whether the Karnataka government will extend the holiday to schools statewide. However, no official announcement has been made so far regarding a state-wide school holiday. Authorities are expected to issue a formal notification if a decision is taken, and students, parents, and institutions have been advised to wait for official confirmation.

Political leaders cutting across party lines have expressed deep condolences over his passing. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and several senior leaders remembered Shamanur Shivashankarappa as a consensus builder and a leader who made lasting contributions to Karnataka’s political and social fabric.

As the state mourns the loss of one of its most senior leaders, attention remains on the government’s next move regarding a possible holiday declaration.