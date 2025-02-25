Punjab Public Holiday on February 26 for Maha Shivaratri

The people of Punjab including students, and office employees can expect a holiday since the state government has announced a public holiday on February 26 on the eve of Mahashivratri.

This propitious day, which occurs during the last week of February, will witness government offices, banks, schools, and colleges remaining shut. The holiday will come as a welcome relief to employees and students, who can utilize this time to relax, rejuvenate, and enjoy the holy festival of Mahashivratri.

Mahashivratri, meaning "The Great Night of Shiva," is a major Hindu festival celebrating the sacred union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion throughout the nation, and Punjab is no different.

Now that the public holiday has been announced on February 26, Punjabis are free to schedule their celebrations and festivities without interfering with their day-to-day schedules. Whether to go to temples, attend puja ceremonies, or just relax with family and friends, the holiday is the ideal time to get in touch with one's spiritual self and enjoy the bliss of life.

Then plan your dates for February 26 and prepare yourself to get involved in the divine festivities of Mahashivratri in Punjab!

