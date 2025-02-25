NTK women's wing coordinator Kaliyammal to join Vijay's TVK

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) women's wing state coordinator Kaliyammal, who formally resigned from the party, will officially join the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Kaliyammal, who quit NTK on Monday, will be inducted into TVK during the party's first-anniversary celebrations, scheduled in Mahabalipuram on Wednesday.

Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay, the founder and president of TVK, will officially welcome her into the party.

Kaliyammal, one of the most recognised faces of NTK after party leader Seeman, parted ways with the organisation due to ongoing differences with him.

In a heartfelt letter addressed to NTK's cadre, she expressed deep sorrow over her departure, stating that her six-year journey with the party meant more to her than her family.

"I am writing this letter with a heavy heart as I bid farewell to a journey that has been an integral part of my life for the past six years. I have cherished every moment in the party. These six years have given me invaluable political experiences, and I am grateful for the many relationships I have built- as sisters, brothers, and friends," she wrote.

She also thanked all party members, leaders, and the Tamil people.

A senior NTK functionary attributed Kaliyammal's resignation to her increasingly strained relationship with chief coordinator Seeman, despite her significant personal and professional growth within the organisation.

"This development, along with the recent resignations of state coordinator Jagadeesan Pandian and several other key leaders, is a major setback for NTK," the functionary noted.

Meanwhile, addressing the media, Seeman stated that Kaliyammal had full freedom to make her own decisions, adding that the party was going through a natural transition phase.

Kaliyammal, known for her oratory skills and organisational abilities, is expected to be a valuable addition to TVK.

Vijay officially launched TVK on February 2, 2024, declaring his opposition to corruption and divisive politics. Although he chose to stay out of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he announced that TVK would contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

On August 22, 2024, Vijay unveiled the party's flag and anthem at the party's headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai. The party held its inaugural conference on October 27, 2024, in Vikravandi, Villupuram district, attracting an estimated three lakh attendees. The massive turnout caused heavy traffic congestion in Vikravandi and Mundiyampakkam, leading to diversions on the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway.

During the conference, Vijay labelled the BJP as his ideological adversary and the DMK as his political adversary.

He accused the DMK of being a family-centric party that exploits the "Dravidian" identity for personal gain while condemning the BJP for its "divisive politics".

Vijay's political influence has been growing steadily. His fan club, the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), made a significant impact in the 2021 Tamil Nadu local body elections, winning 115 out of the 169 seats it contested.

In contrast, Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) failed to secure any seats. This electoral success has solidified Vijay’s position in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

He has also made it clear that TVK will only align with parties that acknowledge his leadership. Political analysts believe this is a strong indication that Vijay is setting his sights on the Chief Minister's post in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

