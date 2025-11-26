Panjab University Declares Holiday Amid Campus Unrest on November 26

Panjab University on Tuesday announced a sudden holiday for all teaching and non-teaching departments on November 26, reversing its earlier decision to keep the day “normal” despite rising tensions on campus. The late-evening decision came hours after protesters entered the campus around 9 pm and shut Gate No. 2.

The shift followed a key meeting between Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, Registrar YP Verma, DSW Amit Chauhan, senior officials, and representatives of the PU Bachao Morcha. Police reportedly advised the administration that multiple protest mobilisations across Chandigarh could lead to crowding, security risks and administrative complications.

A circular issued in the afternoon confirmed that all campus offices would remain closed. Wednesday’s scheduled exams now stand postponed—adding to a growing list of disruptions triggered by recent protests.

Student groups criticised the timing, alleging that the administration acted under pressure. “They kept saying nothing would be affected. Now they shut the University themselves,” said Ashmit Singh, PUCSC vice president, adding that the administration reacts only when “directions come from Delhi”.

University Accepts Morcha’s Three Demands

During discussions, the University agreed to the three key demands raised by the PU Bachao Morcha. These include:

No defamatory statements against protesting students, including those made during the affidavit protest.

Withdrawal of FIRs against 14 students from earlier demonstrations, with the reversal already in progress.

Written confirmation that the committee examining Haryana’s representation claim has been dissolved.

“This is not goodwill; it’s pressure,” said Manika of PSU Lalkar.

Morcha to Announce Next Steps

Chandigarh Police has urged student groups not to escalate protests until the week’s end, saying the Senate election schedule will likely be released soon. The PU Bachao Morcha will address a press conference today.

Despite the declared holiday, the Morcha said the campus bandh will continue. A large turnout of students and supporters—including farmers’ unions, labour groups, teachers’ bodies and activists—is expected. Shops near the Student Centre in Sector 14 may remain closed.

Exam Cycle Hit Again

The abrupt closure worsened an already strained exam schedule. Several papers postponed earlier—on November 18, 19 and 20—remain pending. “The administration acts only when compelled,” said Nipun Suri, Department Representative, UILS.