November 26–February 17, 2026: No Auspicious Wedding Dates or Shubh Muhurats

Shukra Moudyami, one of the most significant astrological phases in the Hindu calendar, begins today, marking the start of an 84-day period during which all major shubha karyas are traditionally put on hold. This period, which extends until February 17, is observed across many Telugu households with strict adherence to cultural norms.

During Shukra Moudyami, auspicious events such as marriages, housewarming ceremonies (Gruha Pravesham), tonsure ceremonies, vehicle purchases, property registrations, tours, and borewell digging are avoided. Priests and astrologers believe that any new beginnings performed in this window may not yield favourable results due to planetary positioning.

The reason behind this pause in auspicious activities lies in the astronomical alignment of the period. Both Guru (Jupiter) and Shukra (Venus), considered the heads of good deeds and prosperity, draw very close to the Sun during Shukra Moudyami. Because of this proximity, they are believed to lose their positive influence temporarily, diminishing their ability to bless new ventures.

However, not all rituals are restricted. Ceremonies such as Seemantham (baby shower), Nithyapooja, and daily devotional activities can continue uninterrupted. Families traditionally use this time for spiritual reflection, charity, temple visits and planning for the auspicious muhurthams that follow after February 17.

As Shukra Moudyami sets in, astrologers advise individuals to avoid major life decisions and new beginnings, focusing instead on maintaining harmony and preparing for the favourable period that begins once Venus regains its full power.