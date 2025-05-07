Operation Sindoor Impact: Pakistan Fears India

Pakistan Defense Minister Khawaja Asif says Islamabad is open to reducing tensions between the two countries if India de-escalates the current situation. His statement comes in the wake of India's overnight strike on Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, targeting terrorist bases.

Speaking to international media, Asif confirmed that Pakistan would not initiate any hostilities but would respond if provoked.

"We have consistently maintained over the past two weeks that we will not initiate any hostile action against India. However, Asif stated that we will respond if we come under attack. “If India chooses to step back, we are fully prepared to wind down this tension."

Currently, Pakistan's defense minister has revealed that he was not aware of any diplomatic talks between the two countries. India struck nine terror-related sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.